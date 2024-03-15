iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,140,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IJR stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.86. 3,219,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,590,125. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.