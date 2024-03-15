iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,373,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,341,000 after buying an additional 662,965 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $97.11 during midday trading on Friday. 2,351,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,937,491. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.