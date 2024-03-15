iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in February

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the February 14th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,295 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,585,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,016,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,336,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 189,978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ USXF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,629. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $922.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

