iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,848 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $11,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.86. 259,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,321. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

