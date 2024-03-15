iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 340.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,694 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBTE. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 647,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 156,880 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 636.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 38,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 148,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.91. 60,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,725. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $24.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.0865 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

