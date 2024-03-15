iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

