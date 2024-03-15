iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 813,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 489,816 shares.The stock last traded at $22.80 and had previously closed at $22.91.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $514.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIDO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 2,688.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,505,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,424,000 after acquiring an additional 231,197 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 963,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,677,000 after acquiring an additional 165,718 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the first quarter worth $19,107,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 448,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,054 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

