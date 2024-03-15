iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is RVW Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,801 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $37,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,469. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

