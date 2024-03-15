iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Holdings Raised by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.46. 1,371,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,333. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

