iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 2.3% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,817 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average is $76.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

