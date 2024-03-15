iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZ. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 457.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,884,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:REZ traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $69.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,136. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $60.64 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The firm has a market cap of $622.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

