iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $83.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.23. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $84.66.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
