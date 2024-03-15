Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion. Jabil also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.75.

NYSE:JBL opened at $127.49 on Friday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $74.16 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

In related news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Jabil by 330.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 388,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,535,000 after buying an additional 298,523 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 816.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

