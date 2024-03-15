Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20-6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.37 billion. Jabil also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.40 EPS.

Jabil Stock Down 13.5 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $127.49 on Friday. Jabil has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.75.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

