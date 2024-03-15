Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Janux Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

JANX stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $58.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 227.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,526 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

