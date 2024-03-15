Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 132.2% from the February 14th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JBS Stock Performance

Shares of JBS stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. JBS has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About JBS

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

