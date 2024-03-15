Jennifer Maki Acquires 97 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Director Jennifer Maki purchased 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$155.68 per share, with a total value of C$15,100.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,100.96.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$154.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$146.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$162.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of C$139.19 and a one year high of C$217.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 41.21 and a quick ratio of 23.26.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The business had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.995614 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$189.46.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

