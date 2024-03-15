Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Trading Down 3.9%

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $110.01 and last traded at $110.35. 91,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 297,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.87.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace and fintech services primarily through the online mobile app in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment connects its customers comprising consumer and merchants to facilitate cashless and digital payment transactions.

