Joseph Geagea Buys 1,000 Shares of Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) Stock

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Geagea bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$16.76 ($11.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,760.00 ($11,099.34).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96.

Worley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Worley’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

