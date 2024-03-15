Joshua Ballard Sells 979 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) CFO Joshua Ballard sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $14,665.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,427 shares in the company, valued at $665,516.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $115,625.00.

ERII stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.82 million, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.75%. Energy Recovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 39.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,671 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 45.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 42.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

