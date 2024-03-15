JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Short Interest Down 63.0% in February

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the February 14th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the third quarter worth $542,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $883,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,343,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JPEF stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66.

