JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.24% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

