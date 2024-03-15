Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 7.2%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 4,561,271 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,957,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 154,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 38,177 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 430.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

