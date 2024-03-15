K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $105.00

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.35), with a volume of 4102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.42).

K3 Business Technology Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.98 million, a PE ratio of -995.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.47.

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other K3 Business Technology Group news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 38,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £41,420 ($53,068.55). Insiders have acquired 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,000 in the last ninety days. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.