Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Short Interest Update

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS KCLI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 641. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.54. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.37 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 9.83%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three reportable segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

