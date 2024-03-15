Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $20.79

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.79, but opened at $20.17. Kanzhun shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 996,009 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kanzhun by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 12,040.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Kanzhun by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

