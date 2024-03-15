KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.88

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.88 and last traded at $70.77, with a volume of 286976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBH. Raymond James increased their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

KB Home Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.28.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in KB Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in KB Home by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

