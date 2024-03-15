Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Trading Down 4.9%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.04. 2,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

