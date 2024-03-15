Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Paul Carreiro Sells 1,773 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.33, for a total transaction of C$261,216.09.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

KXS stock traded down C$1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$149.99. 10,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,416. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$155.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$152.13. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$129.13 and a 12 month high of C$191.80.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$199.44.

About Kinaxis

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.