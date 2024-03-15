Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.32

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.32 and last traded at $37.32, with a volume of 184976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Kinetik Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.79.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.24. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $348.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik

In other Kinetik news, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $113,183.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,492 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,842 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Further Reading

