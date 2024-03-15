Kinovo (LON:KINO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.00

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.32), with a volume of 80096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.60).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Kinovo from GBX 62 ($0.79) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.43 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, insider Sangita Shah acquired 110,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £45,331.65 ($58,080.27). Company insiders own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

