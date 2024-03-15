Klaytn (KLAY) Price Hits $0.28

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $82.98 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn was first traded on June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,914,012,736 coins and its circulating supply is 3,568,304,316 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Klaytn is an enterprise-grade blockchain platform designed to provide a user-friendly experience to millions. It combines features of public and private blockchains through a hybrid design, offering decentralized data and control, distributed governance, low latency, and high scalability. Created by GroundX, a subsidiary of Kakao, Klaytn aims to capture value using blockchain technology for businesses and entrepreneurs. It offers an end-to-end metaverse package with various solutions and services, including L2 solutions, smart contract libraries, IPFS solutions, wallets, and more. To use Klaytn, users connect via an Ethereum-compatible wallet like MetaMask, and it supports EVM for interoperability. Klaytn’s unique governance involves a Governance Council with leading enterprises and DAOs, ensuring decentralization and performance for large-scale applications.”

