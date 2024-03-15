Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Director Margaret C. Montana Acquires 2,000 Shares

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) Director Margaret C. Montana acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $413,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 0.7 %

KGS traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.56. 66,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,527. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth $25,984,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,706,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,359,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,864,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KGS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Gas Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

