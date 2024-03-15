KOK Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.10 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $224,855.87 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00810721 USD and is down -8.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $225,172.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

