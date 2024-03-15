Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Update

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 14th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.2 days.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NSKFF traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.25. The company had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

