Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 56.61% and a negative net margin of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Kopin Trading Down 5.6 %

KOPN stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 891,475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,863,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 865,051 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Kopin during the second quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kopin by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,244,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 248,769 shares during the period. 27.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

