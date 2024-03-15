KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at CIBC

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
KPT has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently -91.14%.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
