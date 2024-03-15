Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) CEO David M. Findlay Sells 12,000 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) CEO David M. Findlay sold 12,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $783,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at $925,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

LKFN traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.33. 65,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average is $57.77. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.81 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 23.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $724,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 113,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 32,912 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

