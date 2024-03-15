LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) Insider Freya Burton Sells 50,225 Shares

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $162,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

NASDAQ LNZA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. 118,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,269. LanzaTech Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 1,631.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,915,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth $14,197,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 14,760.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,565,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,034 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 3rd quarter worth $4,899,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth $5,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

