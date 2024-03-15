Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

