Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Down to $81.23

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.23, but opened at $79.59. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $80.22, with a volume of 68,207 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,065 shares of company stock worth $3,840,806 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,647,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

