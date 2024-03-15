Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $36.79

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.79, but opened at $37.53. Li Auto shares last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 841,226 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.72.

Get Li Auto alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Li Auto

Li Auto Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,178,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 123.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 603.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 137,350 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth $6,787,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 208.1% in the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 310,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 209,750 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.