Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Purchases $15,581,067.44 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,753,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,994,911.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $40.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLYVA. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

