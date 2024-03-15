LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

