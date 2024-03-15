Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Update

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 222,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the February 14th total of 172,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limbach by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Limbach by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Limbach by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Limbach by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMB stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.54. 80,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,063. Limbach has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

