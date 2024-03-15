Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 47.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.07%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

