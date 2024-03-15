LiqTech International (LIQT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of LIQT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LIQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.15 price target on the stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

