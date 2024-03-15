Litecoin Cash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $42.82 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.44 million and $42.82 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,386,653 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,371,371.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00537605 USD and is down -26.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $136.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
