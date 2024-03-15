Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 509.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $4.36 on Friday, reaching $286.89. 17,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.47. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.59. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.27 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading

