Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $17.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 4.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lithium Americas stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lithium Americas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.6% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

